Romell Quioto and CF Montreal, eliminated from Concachampions by Cruz Azul

Montréal, Canada.

CF Montreal drew 1-1 at home against Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, a result that left out Honduran Romell Quioto’s team, who reappeared as a starter. Quioto missed the first leg in Mexico due to an accumulation of yellow cards and today he was on the field of Montreal’s Olympic Stadium against the Cement Machine. The Canadian team lost 1-0 in the first game and ended up going out 1-2 on aggregate. In the third minute, the catracho soccer player sought to bring danger to the Mexican area, he mocked Pablo Aguilar’s mark with great quality, but he could not finish the play well and the ball ended up in the goalkeeper’s hands.

Cruz Azul had a couple of chances in front of CF Montreal’s goal. In the 7th minute, a corner from Carlos Rodríguez was headed by the Paraguayan Ángel Romero just to one side of the goal and in the 15th minute it was Uriel Antuna who missed the one-on-one with Sebastian Breza, who blocked the shot. Quioto kept looking for the goal and was close in the 28th minute. The Honduran received with his back to the goal on the edge of the area, opened to the right for Lassi Lappalainen, went to look for the center but his header was faulty. ‘El Romántico’ caused the yellow card for the Cruz Azul captain, Pablo Aguilar, who dealt a terrible blow to Quioto, in the 39th minute. Cruz Azul found the opening in a poor start from CF Montreal. They recovered the ball, Ángel Romero lifted the cross and Uriel Antuna with a shot from the right defined it for 0-1 in minute 43′.