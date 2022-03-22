Romell Quioto asks for respect from the Panamanian press

Concacaf Qualifying

The Panamanian media have commented on the bad moment in Honduras and Quioto did not like that.

Romell Quito came to Honduras from Canada to join the concentration of the National selection, for the next matches of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, in which he will face Panama, Mexico and Jamaica, to thus close his fateful path towards Qatar 2022 where he failed to be in the fight for the pass.

“I think that circumstances have been difficult, but the important thing is to be here, show your face, as well as in the good times, also in the bad ones. Us let’s try to get the nine points and close this in the best way, we know that we have suffered a lot and we deserve to get good results”Kyoto said.

On the other hand, the forward catracho It showed itself upset for some comments Panama Press, who have talked about the bad time living the Hin which Romell Quito He stated that he has always been shown I respect to the canal box, so he would expect this to be reciprocal.

That’s what they think and they are respected, but we we are going there to make our partyget the result and close this in the best way. We have always had him respect to Panama, we don’t have to speak ill of themI think they they should respect us”, the striker said forcefully.

“In the end, one is here because he (Hernan Dario Gomez) decides it. I have had many trips these game days and for me there would be It’s been easy to say that I’m tired But here I am. I have come in good times and why not come nowended the Romantic.

