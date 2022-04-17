Romell Quioto brings victory to CF Montreal with his third goal of the season in MLS 2022
Montréal, Canada.
Honduran striker Romell Quioto scored his third goal of the 2022 season this Saturday and gave CF Montreal a 2-1 win in a Canadian duel against the Vancouver Whitecaps, on matchday seven of MLS (Major League Soccer).
‘El Romántico’ is going through a good moment with his team that added the third victory of the contest and reached 10 points, in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
In the first minute of the match, CF Montreal started it with a winning goal, a dressing room goal scored by US midfielder Djordje Mihailović after a cross from Alistair Johnston.
For the start of the second half, Quioto increased his team’s lead in the 47th minute. Mihailović left the ball served to the striker catracho, who with a lot of cold blood defined inside the area with a subtle touch from the right, leaving the visiting goalkeeper lying down.
For Romell, this was his third goal of the championship, the other two he scored against Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls, and the fourth of the year after the one he scored against Santos Laguna in the Concachampions.
The Honduran started and was replaced in the 63rd minute. Two minutes after Quioto’s departure, Vancouver closed the gap on the scoreboard with Brian White’s goal.