Romell Quioto brings victory to CF Montreal with his third goal of the season in MLS 2022

Honduran striker Romell Quioto scored his third goal of the 2022 season this Saturday and gave CF Montreal a 2-1 win in a Canadian duel against the Vancouver Whitecaps, on matchday seven of MLS (Major League Soccer).

‘El Romántico’ is going through a good moment with his team that added the third victory of the contest and reached 10 points, in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

In the first minute of the match, CF Montreal started it with a winning goal, a dressing room goal scored by US midfielder Djordje Mihailović after a cross from Alistair Johnston.