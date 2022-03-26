Romell Quioto, captain of Honduras, issues a ‘warning’ to El Tri

This coming Sunday, the Mexican National Team visits Honduras on the penultimate day of the Concacaf Qualifiers, seeking to secure its direct ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, taking advantage of the restructuring situation that the catracho team is going through.

Prior to the match, the captain of Honduras, Romell Quioto, declared before the media and expressed his desire to score a goal on Sunday against the Aztec team, at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.

“I was able to score and hopefully on Sunday I can be given the opportunity again,” said the captain of the bicolor.

In addition, he asked not to underestimate the catrachos, despite their poor performance in the Concacaf Octagonal, as the Panamanians did last day, who claimed to have the three points against Honduras and took a surprise at home.

“They said that they were going to beat us easily, that they had the three points in the bag, but we always respect the rival, that’s what we did, go there to play our game and we got a point, but it wasn’t what we wanted, we wanted win, but this helps us to continue growing”, he concluded.

