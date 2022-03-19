Romell Quioto scores his first goal of the 2022 season in CF Montreal’s thrilling equalizer against Atlanta United

2022-03-19

The Romantic in mode On Fire . The Honduran striker Romell Quito penalty scored his first goal of the 2022 season in the mls and the vibrant 3-3 draw on the visit of the CF Montreal on Atlanta United .

The Canadians started losing the match with an early goal from Josef Martínez just after 6 minutes, but in a brilliant reaction they managed to turn it around and close the first half on the scoreboard.

Mihailovic at 28 matched the cards and Koné at 37 turned it around to make it 2-1 in favor of Montreal.

Quioto at 42 from the penalty spot coldly tricked the goalkeeper and put it in the nets, he went to the side of the field and did his custom celebration of putting hands to the ears.

On closing, Almada shortened distances for the locals and at 90 + 2 Lennon put definitive figures.

With this tie, Montreal remains in position 12 in the Eastern Conference with just one point in four games played.

Quioto was summoned by Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez to the Honduran National Team for the closing of the Concacaf octagonal and will join with the spirits to the fullest.

The Bicolor will face Panama, Mexico and Jamaica on March 24, 27 and 30 and although they no longer have the chance to qualify, as Quioto himself confessed, in the group they want to close with wins.