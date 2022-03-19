Romell Quioto scores his first goal of the season and CF Montreal lets the win slip away

Atlanta, Georgia, United States.
Honduran striker Romell Quioto scored his first goal of the season this Saturday in an exciting game that CF Montreal first came from behind, but ended up letting the victory slip away (3-3) at the Atlanta United field in a new day of the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.
The ‘Romantic’ team began losing in the duel at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Venezuelan attacker Josef Martínez put the local team ahead in the sixth minute with a tremendous kick on the edge of the area.
It was equalized by the Canadian team in the 28th minute in a lethal counterattack. He recovered the midfielder of African origin Ismaël Koné, quickly found the American Djordje Mihailović, who escaped at great speed and in one-on-one he deceived veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan with a feint to define at will.
CF Montreal turned the corner in the 37th minute through Koné, who came to close a cross from the left by Finn Lassi Lappalainen.
And the third goal came, the work of Romell Quioto. The catracho striker hit the goalkeeper’s left side with his right hand, who jumped to the other side, this in the 42nd minute.
Quioto celebrated with the now traditional celebration of covering their ears with their fingers. For the Honduran, this is his first goal of the season in the American League.
‘El Romántico’, who played the entire game, will arrive motivated for the Honduran National Team, to which he was called up for the final World Cup qualifying matches against Panama, Mexico and Jamaica.
At the end of the game, Atlanta United, who were left with 10 men in the 67th minute due to the expulsion of England’s Dom Dwyer, cornered CF Montreal and achieved their goal. He closed the gap with a great goal from Argentina’s Thiago Almada in the 85th minute and equalized 3-3 with a free kick from Brooks Lennon in the 92nd minute.