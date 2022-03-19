Romell Quioto scores his first goal of the season and CF Montreal lets the win slip away

Honduran striker Romell Quioto scored his first goal of the season this Saturday in an exciting game that CF Montreal first came from behind, but ended up letting the victory slip away (3-3) at the Atlanta United field in a new day of the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

The ‘Romantic’ team began losing in the duel at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Venezuelan attacker Josef Martínez put the local team ahead in the sixth minute with a tremendous kick on the edge of the area.

It was equalized by the Canadian team in the 28th minute in a lethal counterattack. He recovered the midfielder of African origin Ismaël Koné, quickly found the American Djordje Mihailović, who escaped at great speed and in one-on-one he deceived veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan with a feint to define at will.