Romell Quioto tested positive for covid-19 and misses Honduras – Mexico

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Bad news arrives in the concentration of the Honduran national team hours away from the duel that he will hold today against Mexico for the penultimate day of the Concacaf Octagon.
Romell Quitoone of the figures of the Honduran squad, will not be in the match against the Mexicans after having tested positive for covid-19.
“After undergoing the Covid-19 PCR test, the result of the national team Romell Quioto was asymptomatic positive”, reported Fenafuth.
Fortunately, the rest of the Bicolor delegation turned out negative and only the “Romantic” will miss the match against the Aztecs in the Olympic stadium.
Romell Quioto wore the Honduran captain’s badge last Thursday in the 1-1 draw that the Honduran squad obtained against its counterpart from Panama.
The attacker of CF Montréal of Canada had not reported for training this Saturday and stayed at the concentration hotel along with the doctors that Bicolor has.
The doubt about the striker began and today it was finally known that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
The duel between Honduras and Mexico to be held today will start at 5:05 pm at the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.
The game will be behind closed doors since FIFA punished Fenafuth for the “unfortunate behavior of a group of fans during the game played on January 30 against the El Salvador team, in the preliminary round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. ”