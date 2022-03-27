Romell Quioto tested positive for covid-19 and misses Honduras – Mexico

Bad news arrives in the concentration of the Honduran national team hours away from the duel that he will hold today against Mexico for the penultimate day of the Concacaf Octagon.

Romell Quitoone of the figures of the Honduran squad, will not be in the match against the Mexicans after having tested positive for covid-19.

“After undergoing the Covid-19 PCR test, the result of the national team Romell Quioto was asymptomatic positive”, reported Fenafuth.

Fortunately, the rest of the Bicolor delegation turned out negative and only the “Romantic” will miss the match against the Aztecs in the Olympic stadium.

Romell Quioto wore the Honduran captain’s badge last Thursday in the 1-1 draw that the Honduran squad obtained against its counterpart from Panama.