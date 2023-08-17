Romeo Santos – Capital

Singer Romeo Santos returns to Mexico with a concert where he mesmerizes his fans with his sensuous waist moves

“King of Bachata”, better known as Romeo Santosreturns to Mexican soil after appearing in 5 years Arena Monterrey And this sun forum in Mexico City. American singer appeared on this occasion Field Mars Last 16 augustWhere his actions and his voice mesmerized his followers.

You may be interested in: Wendy Guevara will have her own show at the Teatro Metropolitan

An estimated 35,000 attendees helped lift souls to heaven from the start. Although some people got tired of standing waiting to see their favorite musician, the excitement did not subside as there were shouts and applause throughout the show.

The concert started late, but, dj mad (DJ and producer of the singer) was in charge of not dampening the enthusiasm of the public, for which he decided to play reggaeton and cumbia singles for an hour and a half, giving the place an upbeat atmosphere. So, when The New Yorker came out, everyone was excited to see him after being absent from the stage for so long.

“There are no words to show my love for Mexico, today I am leaving my soul here, tonight, with much love and respect, I have this surprise for you”expressed Romeo And, almost immediately, he started interpreting the song «King”, accompanied by mariachis and the country’s flag which is on one side of the military complex. The fans expressed their fury so much that they almost sang along with him in unison.

But everything didn’t stop there since the surprise offer Saints He will remain as the special guest Christian Nodal who took this title. both shared the location and interpreted “missed me”so that nodal can find a way to sing “Of the kisses I gave you” And “Goodbye My Love”Which made many fans jump with joy.

Later, she shared the stage with two fans with whom she sang “She and Me”, which continued with a full section of pure bachata tunes that impressed many of the attendees. In this part of the night, it was possible to light the subjects “Handkerchief”, “Immortal”, “March”, “You Are Mine”, “Love Song”, “Imitadora”, “Endless”, “Necio” And “take me with you”.

Although some songs were not sung in full, the interpreter “my saint”, sitting on what looked like a ‘king’ throne, he addressed his followers asking them about the songs they wanted at that time. After this romantic part of the show ended, the artist continued with more sensual and daring songs, with reggaeton causing most of the crowd to dance to the beat.

@romeo santos

“I’m her husband and her lover tonight… where are the check-in ladies?” Romeo Santos

During this part of the concert, waist movements were very much present, so “She Wants to Drink”, “The Faker”, “If We Go Back” and “Sex Night”, they made the show a true delight for the masses. Matters escalated to such an extent that one of her fans threw her bra, which she grabbed and put on her shoulder and roamed across the stage.

It all came to a head when she sang “indecent Proposal”, It is his most internationally recognized subject. Romeo Santos, has managed to position himself among the most consolidated Bachata artists in recent times. with his fifth albumFormula Vol 3established him as a global artist, as he has had different collaborations, of which he stands with Justin Timberlake, Despite the break taken since 2018, Bachero managed to organize a concert with a large number of attendees.

@romeo santos

VC