Romeo Santos with the advance of his new album

“El Rey de la Bachata”, Romeo Santos presents his most recent single “Sus Huellas”. The song tells the story of an unforgettable love that leaves a mark on your life and promises to captivate his fans.

The sensual tone of the song together with the electrifying lyrics creates an irresistible bachata melody that will be part of his next album Formula Vol. 3. The single and the video are already available through digital platforms.

The accompanying video for the song was directed by renowned director Andrew Sandler and was shot in Hollywood with high visual and technological quality, highlighting the lasting marks a fleeting romance can leave. The lyrics of the song complement the images, telling the story of a man defeated in his search for love.

The release comes days after Romeo surprised his fans with a Formula Vol. 3 trailer on social media. Set on a winter day, the trailer features his son Valentino and is a preview of the upcoming musical production.

With three nominations for the Premios Lo Nuestro 2022, El Rey de la Bachata returns strongly to his solo career, promising a great album for his millions of fans around the world.

His most recent production golden it debuted at #1 and broke its own sales record in the first week of release. golden was chosen by Billboard magazine among the best 50 albums of 2017. The video of his most recent single with Daddy Yankee and NickyJam “Bella y Sensual” already has more than 285 million views on YouTube.