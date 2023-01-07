Romeo, son of David Beckham signs with Brentford

After a couple of seasons in the lower ranks of Inter Miami in MLS, the son of david beckhamRomeo leaves American football to return to England, where he previously trained in Arsenal’s youth teams and will now embark on a new adventure with Brentford.

This Friday andThe English Premier League club announced the arrival for the remainder of the season for the 20-year-old who will initially be on loan with Brentford Balthough it may have possibilities in the future to climb to the highest category.

With the intention of following in the footsteps of David Beckham, Romeo will live his third experience at the club level hoping to take that leap that will catapult him to the highest level in English football and one day try your luck with one of the big teams in that league.

During his time with Inter Miami II in MLS Next Pro, Romeo Beckham had highlights the previous campaign, the same in which he managed to play 20 games in which he got 10 assists and 2 goals.

Beckham present at the signing of Romeo

Through social networks, The English team shared a photograph in which the former England captain and Champions League champion with Manchester United is seen accompanying his son at the time of signing his signature with the ‘Bees’ of the Premier League who have had an outstanding season so far.

In the same way on his Instagram account, David Beckham shared an image with Romeo, which was accompanied by the following message: “Exciting start to the year. Now the hard work and fun begin. Proud of you,” wrote the former soccer player.