Romics XXVII will host the event “All the sharks of Cinema in… 47 Meters: Great White”

Martin Wilson’s latest effort, 47 Meters: Great White, star of the incotr “All the sharks of Cinema in… 47 Meters: Great White” at Romics XXVII

“All the sharks of the Cinema in … 47 Meters: Great White” is the title of the event scheduled for the XXVII Edition of Romics and dedicated to the awaited film by Martin Wilson and not only. The protagonists of the event will also be all the sharks that have appeared on the big screen in the last 50 years of cinematography.

From The shark from Steven Spielberg, to Deep Blue’s Renny Harlin, passing through Shark Tale of the DreamWorks or the Sharknado series, sharks have always been great protagonists in the world of cinema of all levels, from the largest to the smallest productions.

An unmissable event for all fans of cinema… and of sharks, of course!

All the details of the event

50 years of sharks on the big screen for the theatrical debut of “47 Meters: Great White”, directed by Martin Wilson. Talking about it, the compositor of the franchise, Pierre d’Oncieu, with the master of VFX Paolo Zeccarae Federico Bagnoli Rossi, director of Cinecittà, to tell the secrets of the film story “under the water”. In collaboration with Adler Entertainment and the Italian VFX Association.

Moderate Max Giovagnoli, director of Romics cinema

You can follow the meeting on Sunday 3 October from 17.20 to 18.00 at Pad. 7 Romics City.

