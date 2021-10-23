Romoscopo: the scorpion with the conquering gab

According to astrology, scorpio is the eighth of the zodiac signs. It is a very intelligent sign that with his words he manages to enter people’s heads. But let’s find out more about him!

The most fascinating sign of the zodiac

Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac and among the twelve it is considered the most fascinating. It is no coincidence that some of the most beautiful Hollywood stars belong to this sign. Some celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio are of the scorpion. To this list are added our own Riccardo Scamarcio and Alessia Marcuzzi but also Gigi Proietti And Carlo Verdone, two pillars of Roman comedy. In fact, it is said that the scorpion has an excellent sense of humor and that he likes to joke but sometimes it risks being a little too much prickly. Consequently, you have to go easy on him if you don’t want to unleash his wrath.

In the zodiac it is represented with a “m”And a sting. The curves of the letter represent the claws and the curled tail. The sting instead indicates its being poisonous if provoked.

It is then driven by the planets Pluto and Mars, which make it so much stubborn how much courageous. His color is purple, which is a bit like him, mysterious, sensual and intriguing, while his lucky day is Tuesday. So dear scorpions, if you have something important to do during the week, do it on a Tuesday. He also says so Paolo Fox, a scorpio like you.

The gab of the scorpion; a double-edged sword

Scorpio is a sign that is heavily influenced by Pluto And Mars. The first planet makes it irresistible in front of the others while the second makes it be a manipulator. In fact, the scorpion is a born strategist, who uses his charm to conquer whoever is in front of him and convince him to stay on his side. In fact, we must pay attention to this sign that in an instant risks being brainwashed.

In fact, his gab makes him really persuasive but this can be a double-edged sword for him. On the one hand, in fact, he manages to subdue people but on the other, he makes them run away because they can’t trust him.

But one thing is certain, you can tell a scorpion about everything. He knows how to listen to each other very well and knows how to keep his every secret. At the same time, however, his do dominant leads him to turn the words of others, bringing them in his favor.

With a scorpio then you can never get bored. He likes to live every moment as if it were the last, he loves danger and he feels himself in front of it. In fact, the scorpion often ends up in situations that can sometimes be really difficult to deal with but it does not matter to him, the important thing is to live them with the various emotions they release.

A partner as passionate as he is jealous

In love, Scorpio can be a great partner. It is influenced by the planet Venus which makes him particularly passionate. However, he hardly succeeds in show your feelings because he prefers to keep them to himself, just like the secrets. Then it is initially difficult to convince. We must therefore know how to deal with him to gain his trust, while having a lot of patience.

Once conquered, however, a scorpion becomes a inseparable companion, capable of loving and making the partner spend unique moments, both in bed and out. Sometimes, however, he risks being quite jealous and unmanageable. He is always convinced of his decisions and this characteristic leads him to be very stubborn. Consequently, discussions with him are always around the corner but after all it is said that “love is not beautiful if it is not quarrel“.