Rómulo Otero and Juan Reynoso were about to come to blows

Something happened -or happened- with the ‘Scorpion’… It is rare that a footballer whose qualities on the pitch are visible is as ignored as he is being Romulo Otero at Blue Cross. The Venezuelan midfielder is the outfield player with the fewest minutes on the cement squad in this Clausura 2022.

However, and since everything has a reason for being, the cause of this ostracism would have its origin in a disagreement with John Reynoso. According to information published by the newspaper El Universal Deportes in its edition on Monday, May 2, Otero and Reynoso had a strong impasse in which they were about to come to blows.

“Many fans of La Maquina wonder what happens to the Venezuelan Rómulo Otero, who has not even been called up for the most recent matches, despite being in good physical shape. The reason is very simple: the coach Juan Reynoso does not count on him, due to a quite strong episode lived a few weeks ago.”reads part of the information.

Always and according to this same medium, the Peruvian coach would have demanded more sacrifice from the midfielder ‘Vinotinto’ when it came to defending, something that supposedly did not go down well with ‘Escorpión’, who did not answer in the best way and caused a break between the two protagonists.

“There were pushes”

“It turns out that the Peruvian requested more defensive support from the Venezuelan, who did not agree and did not answer in the best way, which generated a disagreement between the two that almost ended in blows. There were pushes, but the helmsman doesn’t want to know more about Otero.”it reads in the text.

