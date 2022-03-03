Ron DeSantis: “It’s ridiculous to wear a mask. Leave the theater of COVID”

Although the coronavirus pandemic is not yet over, the governor of the state of Florida, Ron DeSantis blew up some Middleton High School students for still wearing face masks to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“They don’t have to wear those masks. I think they should take them off. Honestly, nothing is happening. We must end this theater of COVID-19. So if they want to leave them, that’s fine. But this is, this is ridiculous.” said DeSantis visibly upset. Some students laughed it off, while others were surprised by DeSantis’ request.

The reaction that DeSantis had is not a surprise, since it is recognized that the Republican is a skeptic of the coronavirus and was even criticized after not imposing biosecurity measures in the state, despite the high rate of infections.

Defend your measures

DeSantis spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, defended the governor’s statements on Twitter: “I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrorized and manipulated young people. Breathe free, feel safe and be happy.”

“Layered prevention strategies, such as staying up to date on vaccinations and wearing masks, can help prevent serious illness.” and reduce the potential for strain on the health care system,” reads the CDC’s most recent guidance on the use of masks. “Wear a mask with the best fit, protection, and comfort for you.”