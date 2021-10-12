Ron from Harry Potter and that episode that changed his life: a confession beyond belief

Rupert Grint has decided to take some time off after Harry Potter ends, but today he works again and has recently become a dad.

Today we can say, the most famous red-haired wizard in the world, Ron Weasley, it has become its own a man. We have seen it grow Rupert Grint on the set of the Harry Potter saga, but we never really got used to seeing him grow up; the actor joined the cast in 2001 when he had just 13 years and came out in 2011, now an adult. Today Rupert Grint has a beautiful family, but let’s see what his life was like after the end of the movies that made him a star.

Life after Harry Potter

Just finished the last chapter of Harry Potter, Rupert Grint crossed one Existential crisis and decided to get away from the entertainment world for a while. Thanks to the success of the films dedicated to Rowling’s wizard, Grint found himself catapulted, in a delicate period like that of adolescence, in the entertainment world and continued his career by inertia, never wondering if that was really what he wanted. But after putting a point on the Harry Potter experience, the actor started to ask questions and in some interviews that shocked the many fans he has declared: “Being an actor has never been my dream, I fell in love with it while working. But is that what I really want? I wanted to escape, live a little, have freedom and no responsibility ”.

The carreer

Because of these thoughts, the work commitments by Rupert Grint in the years immediately following Harry Potter were very limited. The actor appeared in various broadcasts on American TV and starred in some movies like Prisoners of the ice in 2013 and Moonwalkers in 2015. He is alone a few years later that Grint is back to work for major productions, above all TV series; In the 2017 joined the cast of Snatch and became the star of the Netflix series Sick Note. He later worked on the mini series Agatha Christie – The infernal series and in 2019 she starred in Servant.

A family

From 2011 Rupert Grint is paired with the colleague Georgia Groome, English actress. The two held out for a long time their relationship is secret and it seems that between Rupert and Georgia there were also some break periods. In 2018, shortly after turning 30, in some interviews Grint confesses his desire to start a family and shortly thereafter i gossip on a can secret marriage, soon proved wrong. In April 2020 the couple announces that they are expecting the first child; the small one Wednesday G. Grint she was born on May 7 of the same year. The new dad has finally decided this fall’s land on Instagram and to inaugurate the new profile he posted a photo with his girl presenting it to the world.