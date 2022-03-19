Ronald Acuña Jr. already has a debut date in the 2022 campaign | baseball 123

Luis Alvarado De Sousa / @AlvaradoDeSousa

Ronald Acuña Jr. already knows the exact day he will play the field of a Major League stadium again. The Atlanta Braveswith its general manager Alex Anthopoulus at the helm, revealed the plan that the organization has for the return of the Creole. He made it clear that the Venezuelan will not be playing on Opening Day, but will be playing in the first month of the season in another role.

The manager told reporters who showed up at the Braves’ training camp that Ronald Acuna Jr. would be as designated hitter from April 21. Depending on its evolution, cHe would start playing in the gardens from May 21 about.

alex anthopoulus #Braves GM told us the tentative plan is for Ronald Acuna to DH in a regular season game around April 21st and then playing in the OF by May 21st…of course this is just a light frame work but allows us an idea on what the plan is right now. — Jim Bowdenâš¾ï¸ (@JimBowdenGM) March 17, 2022

He also explained that all this is tentative and depends on the physical state of the Venezuelan patrolman. The team wants to take the return of Acuña Jr. with caution, due to the severity of the injury he suffered. The Atlanta team star tore his right anterior cruciate ligamentwhile trying to execute a play at Miami’s loan Depot Park in mid-July 2021.

However, after the operation to reconstruct the ligament and the months of rehabilitation, they have paid off. In social networks, the outfielder has shown his physical condition and days ago he showed a batting practice in which showed his power and shouted in English “I’m back” or “I’m back” in its Spanish translation.

In his recent statements to the media, Ronald Acuña Jr. confessed that he had no options to play again. “I thought I was never going to play again. I started to see results in the fourth or fifth month of rehabilitation. I am happy to be with my team” she stated.

In the last campaign, he made an impact on the team by hitting .283/.394/.596 with a .990 OPS and 24 home runs. This in just 82 disputed commitments. Although the native of La Sabana has claimed to be ready to play from day 1, the organization prefers to take care of his franchise player.