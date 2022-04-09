Ronald Acuña Jr. clarified his comments about Freddie Freeman

When asked about Acuna’s comments in an interview on MLB Network, Freeman said he and other Braves veterans were trying to enforce “organizational rules” that existed within the Braves. Among them were not covering the “A” of the logo with sunglasses, not using earrings and not letting your hair grow beyond a certain point. And yes, those rules, according to Freeman, also included not covering most of your face with the black paint some players wear under their eyes to protect themselves from the sun.