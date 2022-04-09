Ronald Acuña Jr. clarified his comments about Freddie Freeman
DENVER – After saying he wouldn’t miss “anything” from his former teammate Freddie Freeman during an Instagram Live with Dominican journalist Yancen Pujols on Wednesday, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. stood in front of his locker on Thursday to try and clear things up.
“I think what the reporters did was exaggerate,” Acuña said in Spanish. “I didn’t say anything bad about Freeman. I talked about what happened in 2018 when I came up from a rookie. The rest was what they exaggerated.
Acuña explained that the incident with Freeman dates back to 2018, the outfielder’s rookie season. According to Acuña, Freeman and some other veterans called the young patrolman and removed the black stripes on his face.
“You know that this has happened all the time, when you go up from rookie, there is always someone who wants to apply it to you,” Acuña said during Instagram Live. “You come with your things from the minor leagues to use your eye blackthat black thing that one wears, his glasses, the cap a chin crusade… Many people who see it badly and you don’t see it badly because that’s part of the game”.
When asked about Acuna’s comments in an interview on MLB Network, Freeman said he and other Braves veterans were trying to enforce “organizational rules” that existed within the Braves. Among them were not covering the “A” of the logo with sunglasses, not using earrings and not letting your hair grow beyond a certain point. And yes, those rules, according to Freeman, also included not covering most of your face with the black paint some players wear under their eyes to protect themselves from the sun.
“When you put on a Braves uniform, that’s basically what happens there,” Freeman said. “I didn’t see it as any rubbing or bumping or anything like that. I love Ronald very much. I still love Ronald very much. And I’m going to miss Ronald. My family is going to miss him and I can’t wait for him to get back on the field because the game of baseball needs him.”
Freeman said it’s “unfortunate” that Acuna took offense at what happened during that time in 2018, but the new Dodgers player reiterated that he thinks the two had a good relationship during their time in Atlanta.
“I’m going to miss Ronald. My son Charlie is going to miss Ronald, and my family is going to miss Ronald,” Freeman insisted. “This is how I see it. I love Ronald Acuña very much, and I can’t wait for him to get healthy again and get back on the field and I think he’s great for the game of baseball. That talent is something that’s going to be talked about for over 100 years because that kind of talent doesn’t show up much in this game.”
Speaking Thursday, Acuña said he said “nothing bad” about Freeman and that “at no time did he disrespect him” and he has already turned the page on that incident.
“It’s over. It’s in the past,” Acuña said. “I’m just focused on getting well and getting back in the big leagues.”
The Braves will travel to Dodger Stadium on April 18 in the first ownership between the two heavy favorites in the National League. Freeman and the Dodgers will visit Truist Park in June.