Sports

Ronald Acuña Jr involved in controversy over Freddie Freeman | baseball 123

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Carlos Colon | @carlosac1_

After performing a live on his Instagram account, the controversy surrounded Ronald Acuña Jr for some alleged words that he mentioned during the meeting with his followers. A twitter account published certain comments about the interview he had with Yancen Pujols, where it is mentioned that the Venezuelan said that he will not miss Freddie Freeman, since he was not a person he counted on to talk to and considered him just another partner. , not a friend.

The twitter account, @gifs_baseball, was in charge of making this public, also adding that the outfielder and the first baseman had some friction inside the club house.

Read also: Miguel Cabrera and his numbers in the opening games of the MLB (+ Unpublished Videos)

Yancen Pujols himself came out confirming this news, and said that the live video will air on April 7, where it will be known what he really said.

Ronald Acuña Jr came to his defense, responding to the Twitter account with “I never said that”, and to Mike Deportes on Instagram with “You were the one who gave him too much”.

Source link

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Keylor Navas’s gift that has become a symbol of inspiration for salvadorans

53 mins ago

They left Rodríguez, the time it would take for Cruz Azul’s crack to return

3 hours ago

Boris Becker was found guilty of evasion in London and may end up in jail

3 hours ago

Mariners beat Twins in J-Rod’s debut

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button