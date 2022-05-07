Ronaldinho announces his arrival as owner of a Major Arena Soccer League franchise

With the intention of continuing to be linked to the world of football and supporting the growth and emergence of new talents in this sport, the brazilian star, Ronaldinhoannounced through social networks his new facet as a franchise owner.

Through social networks, the winner of the Golden Ball in 2005 and World Champion with Brazil and the Champions League with Barcelona, confirmed its incorporation into a futsal franchise in the United States in the best league in the world in that category.

It’s about the Major Arena Soccer Leagueheto which is the most popular in the United States and in the world and that currently has 14 clubs, in addition to the fact that another two are already in short-term expansion plans, same in which it is speculated that ‘Dinho’ could have participation as owner.

“I am happy to join the best futsal league in the world. As you all know, I am passionate about the game and life and I hope to have fun with this company. As an owner of a MASL (Major Arena Soccer League) franchise, my goals are to use my position to further increase the popularity of the League in the United States and around the world, to help improve the already high level of play, and to bring joy and happiness to all fans, especially children. See you soon”, said Ronaldinho.

So far, the details about the team and the headquarters of this new franchise that will belong to the former Barcelona player and that is expected to start competing within the MASL are unknown.a league in which two Mexican franchises (Monterrey and Chihuahua) have a stake.