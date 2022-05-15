Entertainment

Ronaldinho asks for time for Lionel Messi with PSG

In an interview with Téléfoot, Ronaldinho returned to the Paris Saint-Germain season and that of Lionel Messi. The Brazilian calls for patience for the performance of the Pulga with Paris.

Football fans are used to seeing Lionel Messi end a season with monstrous statistics. This is less the case this season in Paris. But don’t panic for the Brazilian Ballon d’Or, it takes time and patience.

“After many years at a club, changing is not easy. It’s normal for him to have difficulties. I think he’s started very well!”

