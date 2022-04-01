Ronaldinho defends Nerymar from his detractors; “He is one of the best in the world”

Soccer legend Ronaldinho, who is also a former Paris Saint Germain player, defended his compatriot Neymar, asking for patience despite the fact that the club is furious after the elimination of the PSG on the UEFA champions league before him Real Madrid.

“Soccer is like that. It is not enough to bring together good players so that things work quickly. It is currently one of the best teams in the world and has the best players. It takes time,” he stressed on the RMC station.

PSG was eliminated by Real Madrid on March 9 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, in which Kylian Mbappé scored the only goal for the Parisians (3-1).

PSG’s European elimination caused anger in Paris and especially in its ‘ultras’, who in the match played at home after against Girondins (3-0) dedicated a great deal to the players and the management in general but to Neymar already Messi especially.

“I am happy with everything he does. He is one of the best players in the world. Every year he wins something in Paris. In Brazil he is our main player, our leader. Everyone in Brazil is happy with what he does there and in the PSG”, aimed on the Brazilian.

Ronaldinho said he did not pay attention to the reaction of the fans: “I’m not a fan, I don’t pay attention to those things. Even when I was playing I didn’t pay attention to them. Everyone has their opinion and their way of thinking,” he concluded.