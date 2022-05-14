Ronaldinho does not understand the criticism around PSG

While PSG has in its workforce, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti, Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Sergio Ramos or Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas, the capital club had one of his worst title seasons. He only won Ligue 1. In the game it’s not that either. Critics around the Parisian season keep falling. But Ronaldinho does not understand people who want everything to change in Paris.

” I don’t understand because there are all the great players. And you want to change everything? What do you want to have, the worst players in the world? (laughs) We have to wait for them to understand this new way of living and playing football.. And the rest will come slowly, assures the Brazilian in an interview with RMC Sports. VSThis adaptation is normal, to do things right. » The former PSG player was then asked about the future of Neymar. ” He’s one of the best players in the world. He has had several injuries this year. When he’s at 100% he’s a really special player for this team.. Neymar, Di Maria, Messi… The greatest players are together. If you’re not happy with that, who are you going to play with? »

Ronaldinho who was then asked about the future of Kylian Mbappé and if he had any advice for her. ” I have no advice. I love her so much. The most important thing is that he is happy, the rest will come normally. He will become the best player in the world. The rest is up to him to decide where he will play and what he wants to do.”