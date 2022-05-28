Ronaldinho doesn’t want Neymar to leave PSG

PSG can count on Kylian Mbappé for another three years. After very long months of reflection, the striker has decided to extend his contract until June 2025. A choice hailed by PSG supporters and several big names in world football. Legend of the Red & Blue, Ronaldinho explains that he is not surprised by the decision of the former Monegasque.

” No, I’m not surprised by his decision. And yes, I would have liked to play with himlaunches the Brazilian in an interview granted to the Parisian. I think that if we had been in the same team, the defenses would have been happy (he laughs). There would have been a lot of good humor in our team. And above all, I think that with our respective styles of play, we would have formed a very good attacking duo.”

Ronnie is not worried about PSG in the Champions League in the coming years. ” I think Paris will very soon win the Champions League. PSG have the best players in the world. It’s really only a matter of time before the Parisian players celebrate this title of European champion.”

Ronaldinho who concludes by evoking Neymar, which PSG would not be against parting with. ” First, from a personal point of view, I want to see my friends happy, whatever club they play for. But I think all football fans want to see the best players together. Messi, Neymar and Mbappé are, and people want to see him together. So I think the best… is that they play together. »