Ronaldinho ignites for Kylian Mbappé and flies to the aid of Messi

Former big name of PSG, Ronaldinho necessarily has a strong word when he talks about the news of the club of the capital. In the columns of the British media, the former Brazilian number 10 first evokes the choice of Kylian Mbappé for his future, showing himself particularly complimentary for Bondy’s crack.

“Today and for the future, he is a player who can be part of history! He deserves all the respect he gets. He goes down in history and will continue to bring us happiness in this sport. Today, he is PSG’s best player. If he went elsewhere, it would only be for the chance to be the best player in another country. It is already the best in France. »

Subsequently, Ronaldinho returns to the career of Lionel Messi. By supporting the Argentinian legend’s capital choice to leave Barça to join PSG last summer.

“If my friend is happy, it’s the right decision. And I believe he is very happy. He is going through a period of adaptation but he has already been voted the best player in the world (by winning the Ballon d’Or 2021, editor’s note). »