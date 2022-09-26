Ronaldinho, Junihno, Neymar Jr… The 11 of the best Brazilians in Ligue 1 history

DECRYPTION – Before Brazil-Tunisia at the Parc des Princes, this Tuesday (8:30 p.m.), discover our selection of the best auriverde players in the history of L1.

After Le Havre, it is in Paris that Brazil poses its gaiters. Winners of Ghana (3-0) last Friday at Stade Océane, Tite’s players must do battle with Tunisia this Tuesday (8:30 p.m.), still in a friendly, on the meadow of a Parc des Princes which could not be more familiar for Neymar Jr, Marquinhos and their former PSG teammate Thiago Silva. Other members of the Brazilian selection have also passed through the L1 and therefore the Porte de Saint-Cloud stadium, Raphinha (ex-Rennes), Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes (ex-Lyon) and Fabinho (ex-Monaco) . Sold out game. The opportunity to dive back into the archives of Ligue 1 and extract one of the best Brazilian players in its history. A daring 3-4-3 but which we wanted to be able to play “for real” and with a strong Parisian sound (6 former PSG players).

Goalkeeper: Leo Jardim

Let’s be honest, it’s not the busiest position in our dream 11 of Brazilian Ligue 1 players. Those who have seen it with their eyes…