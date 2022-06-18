Ronaldinho: ‘Messi is a great friend but…’

Axel Allag, Media365, published on Friday June 17, 2022 at 8:35 p.m.

As Brazil advances as a country to count on for the title at the 2022 World Cup, Ronaldinho was asked about the case of Lionel Messi at a press conference. And the Brazilian, logically, did not want to see his “great friend” triumph in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup is approaching, little by little. If we know the 32 qualified for the world tournament which will take place from November 21 to December 18, the favorites also emerge. Surfing on a series of 34 consecutive games without defeats in all competitions, Argentina, winners of the last Copa America, are going through a period of significant confidence, just like Brazil – 13 games without losses. If of course nothing indicates that these two selections will be able to triumph in Qatar – especially since the European continent has the last 4 winners, including the Blues – the case of Lionel Messi was mentioned by Ronaldinho at a press conference.

Brazil in search of a new world title

World champion in 2002 with Brazil against Germany (0-2), the former element of PSG admitted that he wanted “the maximum of victories, titles and happiness” to the captain of the Albiceleste, but obviously highlighted the fact that he hoped that Brazil become world champion again. Crowned 5 times in the world tournament, the Seleção “is back” as the favorite for the final coronation in the eyes of the former number 10. An observation shared by Roberto Carlos, present alongside Ronaldinho. “The most important thing is that Brazil have a great team. It’s time to win because the last photo we have is ours (in 2002, editor’s note)”, he said, causing his compatriot to laugh.

The former side also recalled the words of Luis Enrique. The coach of Spain qualified Argentina and Brazil a few days ago as the two favorites for the coronation at the 2022 World Cup. A way, perhaps, to take the pressure off La Roja. Lionel Messi, he will try to obtain this title which he desires so much after unsuccessful passages, in spite of a final reached, but lost against Germany in 2014 … in Brazil.