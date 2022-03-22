Ronaldinho rejected 100 thousand dollars to open a restaurant in Mexico

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 20.03.2022 20:28:04





The twists and turns of life. When Ronaldinho he was a player of Gthem From queretaro a famous restaurant came up to offer you 100 thousand dollars in exchange for participating in the inauguration of an establishment of Brazilian swords, the famous cuts of meat. However, the former player rejected it.

That’s how he revealed it Emanuel “Tito” Villawho was his teammate in those Roosters of 2015 And who still finds it incredible that the soccer star has rejected the invitation for such an amount of money because he only had to spend a few minutes in the restaurant in Mexico City.

“A restaurant in Mexico City wanted to open, I don’t know, a Brazilian restaurant and they gave him 100 thousand dollars to go cut the ribbon and have a table set up for him and he said no, that it was very little”, told Tito Villa on the Tiki Taka MX program.

Ronaldinho He has been one of the great personalities of world soccer and the anecdotes of his life off the pitch are famous. Recently, the Brazilian who shone in clubs like Barcelona and Milan was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame Pachuca in the ceremony of the 10.

Dinho had his share in Roosters of Queretaro between 2014 and 2015 and during the year he was in the MX League He would have won 2 million dollars, as revealed at the time by the former director of the Queretaro team.