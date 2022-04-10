Ronaldinho surprised by Messi, Neymar leaves him speechless

Zapping Foot National ⏯️ Replay N2: the phone call to Nolan Binet, the late games, the top goals of 2022,…

They are among the most iconic players of the 21st century, even if one of them is on a whole different level. Ronaldinho was again asked about his great friends Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr by Mundo Deportivo. Former player of FC Barcelona and Paris-Saint-Germain like the two geniuses, the one considered the best dribbler in history has always been close to number 10 and number 30 in Paris. What give him a certain legitimacy when he speaks of them.

Lionel Messi:​

“A surprise, not only for me, but for everyone. I never imagined seeing him in another shirt, but these are things that happen and for me the important thing is that if he is happy, it doesn’t matter where he is. For me, that’s what matters. We talked, we were together in Paris, but that’s life, there are surprises, things happen and as I said before , the most important thing is to see him happy.”

Neymar Jr:

“Ney’ is a phenomenon, a star, the biggest idol in our country and there’s not much to say. If I start talking about him well, I’m going to do it for a long time.”