Ronaldinho was kicked out of training in Gallos by cabal

He was only two tournaments in Mexico, but his legendary poster made him unforgettable in the Queretaro Club and in all the stadiums he stepped on, like the day he danced to América in the Azteca Stadium. And that’s what to talk about Ronaldinho is to refer to one of the best players in history, but not even that prevented him from one day his teammates from Gallos Blancos kicked him out of training.

We know that soccer is for cabals and Ronaldinho’s story with Querétaro began with some commercial commitments that he attended on Mondays, the same in which the Brazilian crack did not go to training.

“Working with Ronaldinho was quite an experience. The hardest thing to understand was that he didn’t want to train anymore, he was happy playing and that’s why he didn’t go to train on Mondays, something that his companions did not understand. He didn’t go on Mondays because Ronaldinho was the image of a couple of Grupo Imagen companies and he recorded sponsorship issues,” said Joaquín Beltrán, then director of Queretaro, on the podcast from the network Part time.

Querétaro players run to Ronaldinho

What initially disconcerted the rest of the squad became a ritual that, accompanied by the good results at the time with Víctor Manuel Vucetich on the bench, led to the curious anecdote of the day Ronaldinho Gaúcho was taken out of training at the Gallo High Performance Center.

“Later it became customary that he did not come to training on Mondays and the players began to understand that dynamic. When Dinho felt comfortable and his teammates was also when he was best in Mexican soccer because he was the leader in assists at some point in the season, with important goals to qualify for that first Liguilla (Clausura 2015), “he recalled.

“Ronaldinho was already so happy in the group that there was a Monday in which it occurred to him to appear in training and his companions yelled at him to leave, what was he doing there. They caught him from cabal that did not go to train on Mondays and the team had very good results. Total that Ronaldinho ended up going home that Monday because of the cabal“.

With 10 on the template, the Gallos Blancos reached the Final of the Clausura 2015 in which they were defeats by Santos Laguna. Let us also remember that in that tournament, in a game against Pachuca, Ronaldinho he left in exchange for Miguel Martínez 45 minutes into the first half. He did not go out to complement or to the bench and minutes later he left the building in the middle of the match aboard a truck and with Querétaro losing 2-0.

