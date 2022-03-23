Ronaldinho: why Mexican soccer players do not emigrate like in Brazil

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.22.2022 15:22:05





Ronaldinho He gave the diagnosis quickly: the former Querétaro and FC Barcelona player stated that heThe Mexican soccer player does not go abroad because he is comfortable with the conditions in our country, a situation that contrast with the BraziliansWho they emigrate to other leagues out of necessity.

“Mexican players have a good condition in MexicoThey don’t need to go out. We Brazilians go out of necessityif we had the chance to have a good life in Brazil, I swear to you that no Brazilian would leave Brazil”, he indicated dino in an interview with ESPN’s Now or Never.

In addition, Ronaldinho He recalled his time in Queretaro soccer, where he assured he has good memories: “In Querétaro I liked everything. I have many friends there, the fans are like in Brazil, crazy about soccer, I felt very much at home. I had nice moments and unfortunately Querétaro does not have good timesbut in my time everything was excellent, there were good times”, recognized the Brazilian.

His ovations at the Bernabéu and the Azteca

The former Brazilian soccer player pointed out that over the years has enjoyed the ovations more which was carried at the time Santiago Bernabeu Stadium or the Aztec stadiumwhen he was cheered by the rival fans.

“Today I enjoy much morebecause when you are there in the euphoria of the match, you don’t live all that, today looking at the images excites me much more, Bernabéu or Aztecathere are no bigger (stadiums) in soccer, and I I have had the opportunity to go through both stages and it is something that I am going to tell my grandchildren“.

​