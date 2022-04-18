Ronaldinho’s advice for Mbappé

This Sunday evening, the PSG imposed itself in pain in the face of Marseille Olympics (2-1). With goals from Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe in the first half, the Parisians take a big step towards a tenth title of champion of France. In case of success this Wednesday against Angers and a defeat of OM on their lawn against Nantes, the teammates of Messi could no longer be caught. Before the “Classic” of this weekend, the broadcaster of the meeting, Prime Video, questioned Ronaldinho in interview. The Brazilian star mainly spoke about Mbappé and the fact that he would have loved to play with him. Selected excerpts.

” I think that Mbappe plays really well. He is very young, very fast, very strong. It’s wonderful to see him play. And I hope he becomes the best player in the world to win the Ballon d’Or. I really hope everything goes well for him. I would have loved to play with him. Because I think our characteristics complement each other. I’ve always liked to make passes for fast players, and him with his speed, I think we would have got on well. […] If Mbappé has everything to succeed at PSG? Exactly, in my time, this was not the case. The club is now on par with the biggest. He can become the best player in the world and win the Champions League playing at Paris Saint-Germain. If I want to see him stay here? That would be lovely, wouldn’t it? See the best players evolve together in Paris and win the Champions League. That would be wonderful “