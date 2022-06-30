Ronaldo 21st, Messi 26th, Marca reveal the 100 best players of the season

The 2021-2022 season has had its epilogue for more than a month and the balance sheet continues. The Madrid media Marca has decided to concoct the Top 100 of the best players of the season.

In this ranking, the two superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are very poorly ranked. The Lusitanian is in 21st place and his Argentinian rival is 26th. The ranking of the players who have occupied the top 20 places has not yet been published by Marca. The leaders will be announced later in the evening.

21. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

22. Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

23. David Alaba (Real Madrid)

24. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

25. Philip Foden (Manchester City)

26. Lionel Messi (PSG)

27. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina/Juventus)

28. Fabinho (Liverpool)

29. Theo Hernandez (Milan)

30. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea/Real Madrid)

31. Pedri (Barcelona)

32. Alisson (Liverpool)

33. Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

34. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

35. Gavi (Barcelona)

36. Aurelien Tchouameny (Monaco/Real Madrid)

37. Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

38. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

39. Thomas Muller (Bayern)

40. Rafael Santos Borre (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Note that Milan goalkeeper Mike Meignan is housed in 42nd place, Ajax striker Sebastian Haller – 44th, PSG striker Neymar – 57th, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele – 73rd, and midfielder Ivan Perisic, moved from Inter to Tottenham, is 49th.

