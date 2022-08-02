Ronaldo 8th, Messi 3rd, Zidane… the top 20 best dribblers of the 21st century

Dribbling and individual exploits have always been part of the feats that make football more spectacular and therefore more enjoyable to watch. And in the planet of king sport, there are players who master these skills to perfection and can decide the fate of a match on an action.

In this sense, the writing AfricaSport has concocted for you a top 20 of the best dribblers of the 21st century. And unsurprisingly, it is Ronaldinho who dominates the podium in this ranking ahead of his Brazilian compatriot Neymar Junior and his former teammate at Barça, Lionel Messi. Without forgetting Zinedine Zidane, two African footballers appear in this list, like Jay-Jay Okocha (6th) and Riyad Mahrez (16th).

Ranking of the best dribblers of the 21st century (Africa sports)

1- Ronaldinho (Brazil)

2- Neymar (Brazil)

3- Lionel Messi (Argentina)

4- Zinedine Zidane (France)

5- Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil)

6- Jay Jay Okocha (Nigeria)

7- Robinho (Brazil)

8- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

9 – Hatem Ben Arfa (France)

10- Andres Iniesta (Spain)

11- Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands)

12- Arjen Robben (Netherlands)

13- Eden Hazard (Belgium)

14- Franck Ribery (France)

15- Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)

16- Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

17- Felipe Anderson (Brazil)

18- Adama Traore (Spain)

19- Allan Saint-Maximin (France)

20- Vinicius Jr (Brazil)

Advertising