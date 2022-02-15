Ronaldo, a nightmare start in 2022: now Cristiano reflects on his future | First page

He is not the usual Cristiano Ronaldo. Six games without hitting the net and sensational mistakes with an empty net, a CR7 like that not seen since 2009, a season in which he had scored six goals in the same period of the year. And he had done worse in 2007, with just 4 goals in 12 games. Always wearing the Manchester United shirt. For Ronaldo, 2022 started in the wrong direction. Wolverhampton, Brentford, West Ham, Middlesbrough, Burnley and Southampton, no goals and not even an assist. The last scoring on December 30 in the Premier League against Burnley, the last of the three goals of the victory at home. The new experience of the Portuguese at Manchester began – and continues like this – when he left for England after leaving Juve last summer. Same fate as Messi, his eternal rival, who at PSG is experiencing a situation of similar difficulty, if not more serious with two goals and 12 appearances since the beginning of the season.

CLOUDS ON THE FUTURE – Not even a year has passed since Ronaldo’s arrival at Old Trafford and there are already rumors about his will to leave i Red Devils at the end of the season: according to British sources, CR7 (which has a contract valid until 2023) is in contact with his attorney, Jorge Mendes, to plan a meeting and talk about his future. And his stay could be influenced by the fate of Ralf Rangnick who, according to the agreements signed with United, should leave the bench at the end of the season to take on the role of technical consultant.

THE RELATIONSHIP WITH RANGNICK – The relations between the two, in fact, are not the best: before the match against Southampton (match during which he missed the shot) the coach had expressed himself on Ronaldo’s black period: “He should score more goals obviously, because we are creating chances but he hasn’t scored enough. It’s not just Ronaldo’s problem, it also happens to other players. We are not scoring enough ”. And the five-time Golden Ball in response – according to the Spanish press – would have reported that Rangnick is not up to the level of coaching the English club.

DOUBTS ABOUT THE FUTURE – However, for the Portuguese, who has just turned 37, time is running out and doubts about the future also depend on the poor results of the team and the fear of not participating in the next Champions League: “I’m not here to fight for fifth, sixth, or seventh place. I’m here to win,” he told the microphones of Sky Sports. Last, but not least, there is the big question mark as to who will fill the role of Manchester United’s new manager, with the nomination of Mauricio Pochettino which is gaining more and more altitude. An uncertainty that destabilizes him and disappoints him at the same time, because he is not used to it. And he wasn’t even used to the dark period without networks: it had been more than 13 years since the last time.