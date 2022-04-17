Ronaldo above Messi, there is no doubt for Djellit

Last summer, the entire football world shook when Lionel Messi chose to leave his lifelong club, FC Barcelona, ​​to join PSG.

At the same time, it was his rival, Cristiano Ronaldo who decided to make his big comeback within the workforce of the club which really revealed him to the eyes of the whole world, Manchester United. Two experiments with varying fortunes, and that’s the least we can say. Because yes, even if he proved to be very effective in the last pass, it is an understatement to say that Lionel Messi does not achieve the expected season under the tunic of Paris Saint-Germain. And for good reason, the Pulga only scored eight small goals in red and blue. For his part, even if he had a more difficult pass this winter, Cristiano Ronaldo panics again and again the counters at 37 years old. Author of a resounding double against Norwich this Saturday with the Red Devilsthe Portuguese glory now takes its total to 21 achievements in 34 appearances.

So Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals than Messi at club level, more goals at national level. He has won more Champions Leagues… And yet for many Messi is much bigger… The numbers don’t lie. Cordially. n/a pic.twitter.com/MkJjcKj3Ks — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) April 16, 2022

And we know that Nabil Djellit has a slight preference, quite pronounced all the same, for one of these two players. Based on the last XXL performance of the former merengue, the journalist did not hesitate to affirm loud and clear that CR7 has, without a doubt, a much more qualitative career than that of Lionel Messi. Whether in terms of titles, Champions League or goals.

