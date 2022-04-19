Ronaldo absent at Liverpool after the death of one of his newborns



Bereaved by the death of one of his two newborns, announced on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool on Tuesday for a late match of the 30th day of the Premier League, Manchester United announced on Tuesday.

“Family is more important than anything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones in this incredibly difficult time. Therefore, we can confirm that he will not play in the game against Liverpool,” the Red Devils wrote on their website.

“We reiterate the family’s request to respect their privacy,” the club added.

The Portuguese superstar and his partner, the Spanish model of Argentinian origin Georgina Rodriguez, had announced on social networks that they had lost their boy who had just been born, while a little twin girl was in good health.

The five-time Ballon d’Or, 37, was already the father of four children, including three from surrogacy before his meeting with Georgina Rodriguez.

“CR7” scored a hat-trick on Saturday, which allowed Manchester to beat bottom-running Norwich (3-2) and get back into the race for the Champions League.

A success on the field of Liverpool, who lead them by 19 points and fight with Manchester City for the title of champion, would allow the Red Devils to join the number of points Tottenham,