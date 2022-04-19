Entertainment

Ronaldo absent at Liverpool after the death of one of his newborns

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Bereaved by the death of one of his two newborns, announced on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool on Tuesday for a late match of the 30th day of the Premier League, Manchester United announced on Tuesday.

“Family is more important than anything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones in this incredibly difficult time. Therefore, we can confirm that he will not play in the game against Liverpool,” the Red Devils wrote on their website.

“We reiterate the family’s request to respect their privacy,” the club added.

The Portuguese superstar and his partner, the Spanish model of Argentinian origin Georgina Rodriguez, had announced on social networks that they had lost their boy who had just been born, while a little twin girl was in good health.

The five-time Ballon d’Or, 37, was already the father of four children, including three from surrogacy before his meeting with Georgina Rodriguez.

“CR7” scored a hat-trick on Saturday, which allowed Manchester to beat bottom-running Norwich (3-2) and get back into the race for the Champions League.

A success on the field of Liverpool, who lead them by 19 points and fight with Manchester City for the title of champion, would allow the Red Devils to join the number of points Tottenham,

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Daughter of Camilo and Evaluna Montaner: Ricardo Montaner responds to criticism of his granddaughter Indigo | Famous

8 mins ago

Crazy gifts that celebrities have given their partners

10 mins ago

Majo Aguilar, why is he the black sheep of the Aguilar Dynasty | Celebs from Mexico | FAME

20 mins ago

Roar is the dark comedy with Nicole Kidman that you must see on Apple Tv +

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button