Ronaldo and Fernandes, United knock out Brighton

Manchester won by measure thanks to the former Juve, who returned to scoring after a month and a half, and to the attacking midfielder, who scored in recovery. He is now fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo back to score, the Manchester United starts winning again. The Red Devils beat the Brighton 2-0 in the recovery of the 18th matchday of Premier League, driven by an invention of CR7 (at his first center in 2022) at the beginning of the second half and by Bruno Fernandes in the 97th minute, and climbed to fourth position, awaiting the recoveries of Arsenal and Tottenham. The guests, ten of them for more than half an hour, surrender with honor, touching even more on several occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo hears the Champions League tune, even from a distance, and goes back to scoring. On the evening when his arch rival Messi misses a penalty, the Portuguese finds a goal he had been missing since December 30 and launches his Manchester United towards victory against Brighton, rounded up 2-0 by the seal of Bruno Fernandes at the end. In the recovery of the 18th matchday of the Premier League, Ronaldo’s genius lights up after six minutes, when with a heel shot he frees Sancho in the penalty area: the shot from the 2000 class is blocked by Sanchez at the exit. Brighton played without awe and called De Gea to a miracle on the header of Moder, the best of him at the start. Shortly after Bissouma touches the bang with a diagonal that ends out slightly, but the score does not unlock. United doesn’t look bright and Ronaldo he loads it on his shoulders. At 51 ‘, the Portuguese receives just outside the area, free space for the shot and strikes Sanchez with a bolide in the corner.

Time 5 minutes and Brighton gets even more in crisis: Dunk loses the ball in defense on the arrival of Elanga and lands the opponent, receiving the direct red. With the extra man, Manchester attacks to double, but Sanchez saves both on Ronaldo’s header and on the sensational chance for Bruno Fernandes, who is hypnotized in one-on-one. While the Old Trafford quivers, the guests touch a resounding equal: Moder pulls out of nowhere a blow from long distance and hits the crossbar, a few minutes later Welbeck from an excellent position sends up. To close the match comes an idea of ​​Pogba, who in the 97th minute quickly beats a free-kick in mid-field and throws Bruno Fernandes on the break. The former Udinese and Sampdoria flies towards the opposing area, disorients Sanchez and Veltman with a feint and puts the definitive 2-0 on the net. Manchester United takes back the fourth position, waiting for the recoveries of Tottenham and Arsenal, bypassing West Ham. Brighton remains ninth and is confirmed as a tough team for everyone.