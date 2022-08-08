Ronaldo and Georgina, crisp new photo of their “Bella Esmeralda”

Seraphine Roger



08/08/2022 at 17:14 Updated 08/08/2022 at 16:04



The companion of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has published an adorable snapshot of their daughter Esmeralda, who will soon celebrate her four months.

Bundled up in a little cloud-patterned blanket, little Esmeralda won the hearts of thousands of subscribers from her mother, Georgina Rodriguez. The latter took advantage of the weekend to post this Sunday, August 7, a portrait of her sleeping daughter on Instagram. This is only the second time that the young mother has posted a photo of little Esmeralda on the networks. She accompanied it with the touching caption: “Mi pequeña gran bendición”, “my adorable great blessing” in French.

Together since 2017 and already parents of four children, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo were able to count on a wave of support, on April 18, when they announced the death at birth of the twin brother of Esmeralda. They had shared their sadness in a poignant tribute. Soberly, a photo of a cloudy sky accompanied by a heart and an angel had served to relay the tragedy.

Active on social networks, Georgina Rodriguez regularly shares family moments. On vacation at the sea, on board a jet, for a birthday afternoon or even recently, at the concert of the Spanish superstar Rosalía, Cristiano Junior (12 years old), Eva (5 years old) and Mateo (5 years old), Alana (4 years old) and Esmeralda are used to posing. Always smiling, the Rodriguez-Ronaldo clan delights its millions of subscribers.

At 28, the Argentinian influencer and model goes to fashion shows, red carpets and social events. Dressed in a silver lamé dress, she caused a sensation last May on the steps of the Croisette during the Cannes Film Festival. This year, Georgina Rodriguez was the main protagonist of “I, Georgina”, a Netflix series centered on her life. For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo is in talks to leave Manchester United, his club forever.