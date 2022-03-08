Ronaldo and the escape from United

All spotlights on Cristiano Ronaldo. The discontent grows and the future could be elsewhere: the possible destinations

Few footballers are able to steal the eye on the front pages of newspapers when they reach great goals, and even more so when they are not playing. One of all of course Cristiano Ronaldo, who like it or not is a cover man almost by innate nature. In the last weekend the Portuguese phenomenon has once again discussed and talked about himself, but not for a goal, an assist, a winning play of his, but for the lack of presence on the field with his Manchester United In the Derby badly lost to City cousins. A 4-1 without appeal that further complicates the already disastrous season of the ‘Red Devils’, casting shadows on the reasons that led to the absence of the most famous number 7 on the planet.

Technical-tactical decision by Rangnick or injury as revealed on the face by the coach himself? The clouds do not clear even after the words of the German coach who said: “he has had problems with the hip flexors and for this we have preserved him”. Between one denial and another, the fact is, however, that CR7 is not used to easily digest exclusions of a technical nature, and his absence at the Ethiad inevitably weighed.

Who knows if this is not the straw that can break the camel’s back of a relationship that is never too idyllic with Rangnick, not to mention that United is going through a season of great instability in which the current objectives do not seem to be too in line with the high ambitions of the Funchal phenomenon. Ronaldo made no secret of his disappointment and frustration with the performance of his team, which is currently struggling to take a place in Champions Leaguewhich in any case will be anything but simple to reach.

Transfer market, Cristiano Ronaldo on the farewell step: from Italy to MLS to PSG

A whole host of factors that could also contribute to an immediate end to CR7-bis in Manchester, which started immediately with a brace against Newcastle on their debut, and which now seems to deteriorate under the weight of unmet expectations. Cristiano’s contract expires in June 2023 but the doors could soon open for a farewell already next summer.

But who can take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary, ambitions and age? The possible favorite destination of the CR7 itself could be that Paris Saint Germain of the stars that Kylian should lose Mbappe in the direction of Real Madrid, with the Parisian management who could thus set up a historic trident made up of the former Juventus player together with Neymar and above all his long-time rival Leo Messi. A suggestive and ambitious hypothesis also on a technical level for a team that could thus give Ronaldo the last important satisfactions of a dazzling career. The track is suggestive Sporting CP to ‘return’ home to Lisbon, while a crazy return to Lisbon seems rather complicated Italy where a Rome there is his compatriot Josè Mourinho who would like reinforcements. Finally, a golden exile cannot be excluded, perhaps in MLS toInter Miami by David Beckham who dreams of building a screaming team, and who could give CR7 the last bright stage of his football life.