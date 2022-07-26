Ronaldo at Chelsea is no too

Media365 editorial staff, published on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:25 p.m.

It seems difficult, if not impossible, for Cristiano Ronaldo to join another major European club than MU.

We will not see Cristiano Ronaldo in the Chelsea jersey. It is now a certainty. If there could be a chance for the Portuguese to leave MU for the London club, it has just been definitively swept away.

Cristiano Ronaldo no longer has much choice

According to information provided by Christian Falk, a famous journalist from the German media Bild, Thomas Tuchel, the manager of the Blues, has put his final veto on the signing of the fivefold Ballon d’Or. The former PSG coach even let it be known that he was still looking for a striker but that CR7 is the element not to be recruited in this sector.

As a reminder, at the beginning of the summer Ronaldo expressed his desire to change clubs. The Lusitanian international thought he could easily find a new base. To his dismay, no major European club has expressed this interest in him. Faced with this situation, he had to resolve to return to Manchester. According to the latest news, he is now well on his way to honoring the final year of his contract with the Red Devils.