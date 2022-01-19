“Ronaldo away from Manchester United without Champions”

MANCHESTER (England) – Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United seems to be the time to say goodbye . At least that’s what The Sun reports, returning to the tough outburst of last week, when the Portuguese had complained about the team’s results. Following, in fact, its representatives would meet with the top management of the club to discuss the possible termination of the contract at the end of the season if the Red Devils do not qualify for the next Champions League. Manchester United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League, 5 points behind fourth, but with two games to catch up.

Ronaldo, meeting with the Red Devils

A situation certainly not stimulating for CR7, who declared that he had not returned to Old Trafford leaving Juve “to get to the seventh place in the standings“For this reason Ronaldo would have solicited a meeting between his representatives and Richard Arnold, who from February 1 will hold the role of general manager of United. The main topic of the meeting, the future of Ronaldo whose contract with Manchester United expires in ‘ summer 2023, but who seems willing to play at least up to 40 years: thethe goal is to let the Portuguese go in the summer, if United did not close the championship in the top four positions of the standings.