Sports

Ronaldo can’t take it anymore

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Manchester United are struggling against Newcastle and Cristiano Ronaldo shows his intolerance against a teammate

The monday night of the Premier League is reserving a big surprise: the Newcastle, fresh from three consecutive defeats and potentially last in the standings with Norwich And Burnley who have to recover matches), is beating the Manchester United from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo © LaPresse

Surely a surprising result considering the Magpies have only won two games in this league. It is therefore logical that in the ‘Red Devils’ home the mood is not at its best with nervousness among the players on the field that can be seen in some reactions of the various players lined up by Rangnick. Among these there is also, if not above all, CR7. The former ace of the Juventus in the first half he provided an unsatisfactory performance, like the rest of the team, practically never making himself noticed except for his reaction towards a teammate.

READ ALSO >>> Ronaldo wants him in Manchester: goodbye Juventus for 30 million

Newcastle-Manchester United, Ronaldo fury: the reaction against his teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo © LaPresse

Everything happened in the last minutes of the first half of Newcastle-Manchester United. The hosts take a corner, but the Red Devils manage to free and can start the counterattack. An attempt failed, however, with the launch of Rashford for Ronaldo too long.

READ ALSO >>> Betrayal Cristiano Ronaldo, chosen the greatest enemy

This is where the Portuguese shows all his dissatisfaction. A few hops of annoyance, screams and finally a look at his teammate who leaves nothing to interpretation. In short, a very nervous CR7 for what happened and it is not the first time that the Portuguese, in this difficult season for United, shows his intolerance towards his teammates for what happens on the pitch.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Liverpool blocked by Tottenham, Conte shows how it’s done: Inter, take notes

7 days ago

Davis Cup Finals: Germany beat Great Britain 2 to 1 and are in the semifinals

4 weeks ago

Fiorentina, Conte wants Vlahovic already in January | News

November 14, 2021

Ounas: «The goal? I hadn’t thought about it, I tried and I succeeded “

November 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button