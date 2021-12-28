Ronaldo can’t take it anymore

Manchester United are struggling against Newcastle and Cristiano Ronaldo shows his intolerance against a teammate

The monday night of the Premier League is reserving a big surprise: the Newcastle, fresh from three consecutive defeats and potentially last in the standings with Norwich And Burnley who have to recover matches), is beating the Manchester United from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Surely a surprising result considering the Magpies have only won two games in this league. It is therefore logical that in the ‘Red Devils’ home the mood is not at its best with nervousness among the players on the field that can be seen in some reactions of the various players lined up by Rangnick. Among these there is also, if not above all, CR7. The former ace of the Juventus in the first half he provided an unsatisfactory performance, like the rest of the team, practically never making himself noticed except for his reaction towards a teammate.

Newcastle-Manchester United, Ronaldo fury: the reaction against his teammate

Everything happened in the last minutes of the first half of Newcastle-Manchester United. The hosts take a corner, but the Red Devils manage to free and can start the counterattack. An attempt failed, however, with the launch of Rashford for Ronaldo too long.

This is where the Portuguese shows all his dissatisfaction. A few hops of annoyance, screams and finally a look at his teammate who leaves nothing to interpretation. In short, a very nervous CR7 for what happened and it is not the first time that the Portuguese, in this difficult season for United, shows his intolerance towards his teammates for what happens on the pitch.