Ronaldo Cisneros could reinforce Gonzalo Pineda’s Atlanta United

20.03.2022





One more Mexican could go to play in the MLS, since there is a interest important for Ronaldo Cisneros I arrived to the Atlanta United Directed by Gonzalo Pineda.

Without so many chances to participate in Chivas, the Forward Aztec is in the sight from Pinedatherefore, both clubs talk so that you can give loan. This was also confirmed in the MLS in a rumors section where this assignment is discussed.

“Atlanta United is ending the signature to loan the Forward of Chivas Guadalajara, Ronaldo Cisnerossources told MLSsoccer.com,” the page reads.

Cisneros adds 6 minutes in the Clausura 2022 and in the whole football year has a goal and due to the lack of opportunities, this chance was opened and that is why they are already negotiating.

In 2021 a heart problem was detected

It should be noted that with Ronaldo there has been a Special treatment in his walk since in the 2021 I know he found a heart problem.

It was at the beginning of preseason heading to the Opening 2021 when a was detected muscle bridge on the anterior descending artery. First was separated from campus to be reviewed in the United States by doctors who treat elements of the NBA and NFL, where confirmed Yes could stay active.

The Atlanta United does not have currently items mexicans on campus, since Eric Torres and Jurgen Damn caused short for is season in the MLS.