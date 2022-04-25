Ronaldo Cisneros debuts as scorer for Atlanta United

Midtime Editorial

Ronaldo Cisneros scored his first goal for Atlanta United in the MLS. The Mexican Opened the marker counter the Inter from Miami, however, his team did not know how to manage the advantage, so the locals turned it around 2-1. With this result, the striker’s club stayed in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The goal of the former Santos Laguna player came in the 13th minute. Cisneros took advantage of the fact that the pink squad could not burst a corner kick, which fell to the Mexican who shot crosswise and sent the ball to save.

However the Atlanta United was not found in the matchso Leonard Campana appeared just 15 minutes later for match the cartons. bryce Duke finished the task and scored the final 2-1 at 68.

with this match Ronaldo has 3 disputeds (2 of them as a starter) in the highest American category. It seems that Pineda is willing to give him several opportunitiessince it was only released on April 10 in the MLS.

Cisneros he had since October 2021 without scoringhowever, with Atlanta United he has only needed 3 games to get noticed, so he could have many more opportunities if he continues on this path.