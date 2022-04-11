Sports

Ronaldo Cisneros debuts with Atlanta United

Mexico City /

Ronaldo Cisnerosformer Santos Laguna and Chivas player, premiere this Sunday in MLS with his new team, the Atlanta United by Gonzalo Pineda. The Mexican striker was loaned by the rojiblanco team and is trying out with the American squad, which already gave him his first chance in the duel against charlotte.

The Mexican entered at minute 65 to try to reverse the situation of his team, but could not prevent the downfall of his new team against the local squad, which won it 1-0 by a goal that fell in the 11th minute. Roni replaced his teammate Dom Dwyer.

With this result the team directed by Gonzalo Pineda will remain in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 10 points, six points behind the region’s leader, Philadelphia, which has won 5 of the 6 games it has played.

Roni’s signing

The Five Stripes ad last March 21 that Cisneros would join the team on loanalthough there is the option of extending his bond at the end of the 2022 campaign, although Atlanta also has a purchase option.

Cisneros will search to break a drought from goals that what chases from 2019year in which he scored against Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium with the Chivas first team.

Source link

