Ronaldo Cisneros leaves Chivas and signs with Atlanta United

Mexico City / 21.03.2022 12:57:59





Finally the output of Ronaldo Cisneros from Chivas materialized and the Mexican striker will leave the rojiblanca institution with a new destination to the mls where will he sign with him AtlantaUnited, that only waits for the corresponding immigration documents of the player to integrate him into the squad.

This afternoon Chivas and Atlanta United released the statement to confirm the transfer of the player, who will arrive at the American team on loan from July.

“We are pleased to add Ronaldo and look forward to integrating him into the group.”, said the vice president and technical director of Atlanta United, Carlos Bocanegra in words collected by the official site of Atlanta.

“Although we already knew him, we were able to see him play in person during our preseason trip to Guadalajara. We like his profile, he can play direct, and he has the versatility to play up front or on the wing as part of the forward three.”.

Chivas limited himself to issuing a brief message in which he wished “Roni” success in this new stage of his professional career. It should be remembered that this time with Chivas was also having minutes with the Tapatío de la Expansion League.

In addition, despite being a forward He had not scored a goal with Chivas since February 9, 2019 three years ago. That goal he converted to Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium. Throughout this time he scored goals in MX Cup or with Tapatío, but he no longer celebrated with the Chivas first team.