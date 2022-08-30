Ronaldo could count on a new exit door in Serie A
According to the Italian press, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, could send his player to a club at the top of the Serie A table. The agreement would concern an exchange with another player.
He was one, if not the concern of this transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo still hasn’t found a drop point. If it has been announced in the four corners of Europe, the Portuguese star is still a Red Devils player for the moment.
But it looks like a rumor has been escalating in recent hours linking the Portuguese to Napoli. According to the journalist Gianluca DiMarzio, the agent of “CR7” could accept the offer of the Serie A club.
The latter would also concern Victor Osimhen, since the Neapolitan striker would go the opposite way by signing for Manchester United. In addition to the Nigerian striker, the English club should add €100m, while Ronaldo will be on loan for a season in Italy.
Asked at a press conference, the coach of Naples, Luciano Spaletti attenuated the rumours: “Any coach wouldn’t give up the chance to train Ronaldo, but there is no negotiation. De Laurentiis told me that there is nothing concrete yet, you have to be realistic and consider what the club can access. There are only a few days left before the end of the market, it seems difficult to me.“
A new club that seems to be moving away for the fivefold Ballon d’Or three days before the end of the transfer market.
