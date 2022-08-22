Ronaldo deliberately snubs Carragher in warm-up

During the warm-up ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo hailed former Red Devils glories Gary Neville and Roy Keane, while ignoring ex-Reds defender Jamie Carragher.

A hell of a wind at the edge of the Old Trafford lawn. During the Red Devils warm-up on Monday evening before the match against Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of the presence of the Sky Sports team on the sidelines to greet the consultants. He notably exchanges a warm handshake and a few words with Gary Neville and does the same with Roy Keane, who is entitled to a hug with a smile before the Portuguese returns to his teammates.

But between the two legends of Manchester United, Jamie Carragher has the right to nothing, if not a very slight nod of the head in greeting and a nice snob. Which also amuses the consultants as well as the presenter, addressing the ex-defender of Liverpool: “Nice conversation with you”.

Carragher’s tackle to the Mancunian management

Note that Carragher had recently criticized the current policy of Manchester United. “From de Jong to Rabiot, then Casemiro. They are all different players, with different qualities and different ages. What is the plan here? What is the strategy? It’s embarrassing, he said about the transfer window. He you have to be patient and get it right. When you look at United, it’s reminiscent of a relegation side in the Premier League, who are frantically trying to make a few late signings in the January transfer window.”

Before lashing out at management: “Obviously the Glazers don’t care. Their friends in the States must be looking at them and thinking ‘Wow, what a great business you’ve got there.’ For these people, United must be seen as a sports club somewhere in England, from which the Glazers make millions every year.” “The club is turning into a joke,” he concluded.

Substitute Ronaldo

As a reminder, the five-time Ballon d’Or, still pending transfer, started the game on the bench, as did the usual Mancunian captain Harry Maguire. He was quickly able to savor the first goal of his teammate Jadon Sancho with loud applause, perhaps waiting to walk on the lawn.