“Ronaldo has given us so much. And on the cameras …”

From the pitch to the screen, Juve’s secrets will be contained in the “All or Nothing” series on Amazon Prime Video. It will be a way, as happened also for Manchester City, Tottenham and Leeds, to get to know the climate of the Juventus locker room more closely. And two pillars of the Juventus dressing room, Chiellini and Bonucci , in the interview with “Coming Soon” they explained the Juve world and its protagonists.

Bonucci: “The cameras in a sacred place”

“The locker room is the footballer’s sacred place, then bringing the cameras to a sacred place was a novelty and an exam that we hope to have passed. The young people brought us a breath of enthusiasm and youth, especially Giorgio is starting to be old (laughs, ed), they were important. The generational change in every cycle must be there to start again stronger. You encounter difficulties, it’s normal, as we encountered them when we arrived at Juventus. Luck is having people next to you who make you understand the value of the shirt you are wearing, every day in training you have to think that it is the best day to become a better man and player “ Bonucci said.

All or Nothing, that’s why Amazon chose Juve

Chiellini: “I hope we win with Porto in the series”

“Cameras? It was fast enough, at first you notice it then you start to create a relationship with those who work behind the cameras, the fixed ones become furniture and then what is real comes out in a place that is sacred but which in recent years has opened up more and more. As a sports fan it was a beautiful thing to see, many curious about the Juventus world will have fun in discovering new things in this series “ Chiellini explained. “We haven’t seen each other yet, they are afraid of spoilers, we can’t wait and as soon as it comes out we see it all in a row. It is assembled so well that in the end one thinks that this time we will win with Porto? When we get there I’ll tell you, if it changes this time, but I know not, even if I always hope so ” he continued.

Chiellini on Ronaldo

On Ronaldo Chiellini admitted: “The relationship is excellent and it has always been excellent, if you stay with someone for three years, you create a deep bond that unfortunately your more athletic colleagues want to try to ruin for no reason. Cristiano has given us so much, we are grateful to him, he left something as a legacy here at Juventus because he left his way of working, of approaching matches, of understanding that the more important the matches became, the more he was able to come up with something more. His work ethic and professionalism will always remain, in addition to what he has done on the pitch which is easy to see. It was normal for him to go away and whoever tries now to ruin what happened is incorrect because everyone here respects Cristiano and we have great memories of him “ he concluded.