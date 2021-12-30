“Ronaldo? He’s ruining United’s youths”

MANCHESTER – Black moment for the Manchester United by Rangnick. The Red Devils, returning from the draw against Newcastle, are seventh in the Premier League at -7 from the fourth place occupied by Arsenal. In the poor general form moment, the most criticized player is obviously Cristiano Ronaldo. This time it was there‘former Aston Villa, Gabriel Agbonlahor, to the Football Insider microphones to attack the Portuguese champion: “He is not a team player, he is focused on his goals. Against Newcastle he was tense on the pitch, he raised his arms every time he managed to get a ball. And then, at the end of the match, he walked off the field with a dark face and I suppose he also had it in the locker room. ”