“Ronaldo? He’s ruining United’s youths”
MANCHESTER – Black moment for the Manchester United by Rangnick. The Red Devils, returning from the draw against Newcastle, are seventh in the Premier League at -7 from the fourth place occupied by Arsenal. In the poor general form moment, the most criticized player is obviously Cristiano Ronaldo. This time it was there‘former Aston Villa, Gabriel Agbonlahor, to the Football Insider microphones to attack the Portuguese champion: “He is not a team player, he is focused on his goals. Against Newcastle he was tense on the pitch, he raised his arms every time he managed to get a ball. And then, at the end of the match, he walked off the field with a dark face and I suppose he also had it in the locker room. ”
Neville, tough attack on Ronaldo: “You are a champion, don’t run away”
“Ronaldo? The young people of United are not free to express themselves”
The former Aston Villa then attacked the Portuguese again for his relationship with the young Red Devils. According to him, in fact, players like Rashford, Greewood or Jadon Sancho, they would be afraid to shoot directly on goal so as not to hear the complaints of Ronaldo, always ready to ask for the ball. “There is no harmony in the locker room. Rashford and Greenwood have collapsed since Ronaldo arrived. They are not free to express themselves, it is as if they constantly think ‘I have to pass it to Ronaldo, I have to create an opportunity for him'”.